Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $155,000 in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,037,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 96,534 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

LMACA opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $11.70.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.