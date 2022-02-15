Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $196,000 in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCCS. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,255,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $5,422,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

