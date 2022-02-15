Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 48.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,515,000 after buying an additional 170,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after purchasing an additional 113,318 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 60,074 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 304.1% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 63,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 47,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 309,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55.

