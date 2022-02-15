Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 8,375 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

BRMK stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

