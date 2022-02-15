Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $169,000 Position in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $2,422,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $2,377,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $87,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE UP opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $15.00.
In related news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.
