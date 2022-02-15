Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $169,000 Position in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $2,422,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $2,377,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $87,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UP opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.84.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

