Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Position in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GO Acquisition were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,355,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in GO Acquisition by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,641,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,836,000 after acquiring an additional 510,268 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in GO Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GO Acquisition by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 600,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOAC opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. GO Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

