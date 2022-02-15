Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,126 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,181,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the third quarter worth $330,504,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 11.1% during the second quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,973,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 142.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,235,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599,977 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 26.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,603,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,086,000 after buying an additional 2,224,266 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

E2open Parent stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

