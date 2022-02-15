Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will earn $3.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.22.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $96.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,318.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

