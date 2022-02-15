Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Financial Survey

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Elmira Savings Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp $254.35 million 3.56 $47.73 million $2.01 15.95 Elmira Savings Bank $26.58 million 3.00 $5.22 million $1.48 15.48

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank. Elmira Savings Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Elmira Savings Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp 18.66% 10.34% 1.20% Elmira Savings Bank 19.63% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Elmira Savings Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Elmira Savings Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Peoples Bancorp pays out 71.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Elmira Savings Bank pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elmira Savings Bank has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Peoples Bancorp and Elmira Savings Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.78%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than Elmira Savings Bank.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp beats Elmira Savings Bank on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

