Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $28.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter valued at $337,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter valued at $530,000. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

