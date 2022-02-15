PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$7.000 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.37.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.69. 7,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,298. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.51.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PerkinElmer stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.