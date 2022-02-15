PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PETQ. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of PetIQ from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

PetIQ stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

In other news, President Susan Sholtis purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 67,083 shares of company stock worth $1,367,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in PetIQ by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,315,000 after buying an additional 202,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PetIQ by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,066,000 after acquiring an additional 101,802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ in the second quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PetIQ by 12.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PetIQ by 21.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

