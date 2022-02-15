Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 100,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $454,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

