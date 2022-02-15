Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 100,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $454,500.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00.
Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
About OPKO Health
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
