Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

PECO stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

