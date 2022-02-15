Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
PECO stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.
Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.
About Phillips Edison & Company Inc
Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
