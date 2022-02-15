PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Update

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHXHF remained flat at $$4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65.

PHXHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

