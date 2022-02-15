Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Update

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the January 15th total of 221,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PME stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,962. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.95.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative net margin of 67.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

