Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:MHI opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $13.21.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
