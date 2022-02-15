Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MHI opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $13.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

