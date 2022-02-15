Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) were down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $211.64 and last traded at $215.14. Approximately 14,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,537,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.76.

The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.08.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

