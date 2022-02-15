Piper Sandler Raises Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $14.50

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $10.25 to $14.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 420,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 74,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,383,000 after acquiring an additional 192,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after acquiring an additional 277,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

