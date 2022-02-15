PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) is Benefit Street Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Benefit Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,459 shares during the quarter. PlayAGS accounts for 2.7% of Benefit Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Benefit Street Partners LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

NYSE:AGS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,426. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $299.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.