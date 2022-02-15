Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 108,700 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $23,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ichor during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,126.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,131,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

