Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 418,053 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2,223.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 436,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,053 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $31,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WRB opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $93.79.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRB. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.62.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.