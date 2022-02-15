Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $25.21 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,019,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,691 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $25,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 77.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 35.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 49.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 198,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,233,029 shares of company stock worth $1,305,144,233. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

BKR stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

