Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $33.27 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,676 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $33,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after purchasing an additional 292,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,578,000.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.70 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.33.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

