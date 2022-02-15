Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $28.72 Million Investment in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 144,484 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,721,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in F5 Networks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $193.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.23 and its 200 day moving average is $215.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.65.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $324,281.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,995 shares of company stock worth $2,640,461. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

