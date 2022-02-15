Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $2 Million Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of -150.80 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.98.
Cloudflare Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
