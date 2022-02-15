Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 88,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in Western Union by 99.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,241,000 after buying an additional 424,587 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Western Union by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 241,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 16.4% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 40,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 50.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 326,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 109,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 16.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WU. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Western Union stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.