Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 88,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in Western Union by 99.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,241,000 after buying an additional 424,587 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Western Union by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 241,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 16.4% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 40,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 50.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 326,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 109,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 16.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WU. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.
Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About Western Union
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
