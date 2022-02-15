Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 15,823.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 42.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 45.9% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 50.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $109.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 18.77%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,819 shares of company stock worth $5,301,063 over the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

