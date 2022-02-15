Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $734,000 Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 226.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $1,492,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

