Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $555,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Trimble by 55.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 47.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,706 shares of company stock worth $1,369,658. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.72. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

