Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $835,000 Investment in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at about $6,206,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of ITT by 9.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 4.2% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

NYSE ITT opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.56. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.