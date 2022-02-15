Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 230.9% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $442.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

