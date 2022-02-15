Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.100-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.22 billion-$9.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.73 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on PII. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.93.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $4.49 on Tuesday, hitting $123.25. 29,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,193. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Polaris has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Polaris by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $7,332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 18,907.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Polaris by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

