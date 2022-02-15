Polyient Games Governance Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $60.38 or 0.00136260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 197.8% higher against the US dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $7,448.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00038119 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00105965 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

