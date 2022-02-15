Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) Short Interest Update

Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE PSPC remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. 7,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74. Post Holdings Partnering has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $10.21.

Get Post Holdings Partnering alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSPC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the third quarter worth about $4,801,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Post Holdings Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post Holdings Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.