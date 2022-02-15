Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,175 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Power Integrations by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,516,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on POWI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

In other news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,680. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations stock opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.