Powerledger Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week (POWR)

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Powerledger has a total market cap of $282.94 million and approximately $70.66 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Powerledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001375 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Powerledger has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00105884 BTC.

About Powerledger

POWR is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 464,886,097 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

