Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Precision Drilling from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.36.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $709.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.99.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after buying an additional 43,602 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

