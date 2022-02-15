Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $85.00. Approximately 2,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 70,939 shares.The stock last traded at $54.12 and had previously closed at $53.34.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PDS. CIBC raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. FMR LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,410,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100,898 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 38.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $711.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.99.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

