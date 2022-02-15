Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$98.00 at ATB Capital

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$91.00 to C$98.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$62.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.27.

PD stock opened at C$67.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$24.71 and a twelve month high of C$69.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.21. The stock has a market cap of C$901.75 million and a P/E ratio of -5.09.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

