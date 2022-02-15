Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the January 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USMC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 124,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 116,601 shares during the period.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:USMC opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $44.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.