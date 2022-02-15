Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 788 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 98.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 112,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55,695 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 224.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 170.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after buying an additional 153,047 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 36.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,086 shares of company stock valued at $18,732,251 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.52. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.23, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.