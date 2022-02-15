Profund Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

