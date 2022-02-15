Profund Advisors LLC Has $307,000 Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CWT stock opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.25. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.