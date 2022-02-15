Profund Advisors LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 14.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Northern Trust by 146.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 32,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,215,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $121.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.15.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

