Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,222 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,532,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,751,000 after purchasing an additional 518,415 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,927 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,820 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,788,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,796,000 after purchasing an additional 628,133 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,536,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,974,000 after purchasing an additional 717,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

BTG stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

BTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.48.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

