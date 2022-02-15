Profund Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Stephens raised their price target on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.87.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $138.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.52 and a 12 month high of $310.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.79. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

