Profund Advisors LLC Sells 7,138 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,222,000 after buying an additional 150,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,577,000 after buying an additional 1,950,287 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,446,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,466,000 after buying an additional 963,095 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,003,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,651,000 after buying an additional 1,946,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,669,000 after buying an additional 1,792,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

