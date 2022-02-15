Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce $271.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.31 million and the lowest is $268.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $288.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,162,000 after buying an additional 405,473 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,184,000 after buying an additional 47,860 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,886,000 after buying an additional 270,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,641,000 after buying an additional 708,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,622,000 after buying an additional 118,165 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PB stock opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

