Prothena (PRTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. Prothena has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 138,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

